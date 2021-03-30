STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, wife take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

They had taken the first dose of of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech on March 2.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and  within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

His wife Nutan Goel first took the jab of Covaxin after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot.

They had taken the 1st dose of of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech on March 2.

Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

He had asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccine underlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nutan Goel Harsh Vardhan Delhi Heart and Lung Institute Covaxin
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp