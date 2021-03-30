STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government notifies law against religious conversion

The Act has replaced the ordinance passed by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet in December last year and promulgated in January, 2021.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben Patel gave her assent.

"The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021 has been promulgated and published in the gazette notification on March 27 after the approval given by the Governor a day earlier (on March 26)," Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Rajora, said on Tuesday.

The new Act replaced the Freedom of Religion bill, which has provisions of 10 years imprisonment in some cases and hefty fine for violators, which was passed on March 8 by the state Legislative Assembly.

The Act has replaced the ordinance passed by the state cabinet in December last year and promulgated in January, 2021.

As per the notification, this Act penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, besides the religious conversions by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or by any other fraudulent means, reads the document.

The Act stated that no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person by use of misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion or marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Any conversion in contravention of these provisions shall be deemed null and void, it said.

Any marriage solemnised in violation of this law will also be considered null and void, as per the Act.

The Act has a provision of three to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in cases of marriage carried out by hiding one's religion.

In the cases involving religious conversion of members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The law allows parents, legal guardian or custodian and brothers and sisters of the converted person to lodge a complaint in this regard.

As per the Act, those willing to convert will need to apply to the district administration 60 days in advance.

The victim women will be entitled to get maintenance under the law.

The children born out of such marriages would be entitled to inherit the father's properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Government religious conversion Madhya Pradesh Religious Conversion
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp