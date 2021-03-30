STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGNREGA contract staff can seek transfers: Rajasthan government

Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for one-time relocation of 237 contract workers engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:37 PM

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for one-time relocation of 237 contract workers engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme.

With this decision, relocation of these contractual staff working in remote districts for a long time will be possible in their home or in the desired district in view of family, health and other problems, according to an official release.

The contractual workers including data entry operators, junior technical assistants and coordinators, working for the execution of the scheme, had been repeatedly demanding transfer to their home districts.

The CM also approved another proposal regarding exemption in tasks for unskilled labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The proposal was prepared by the state government on the basis of a study conducted by the Malviya National Institute of Technology here.

