STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

It will study the Opposition’s allegations and respond to them in a point-by-point manner

Published: 30th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Express News Service

Confusion over Ajoy Mehta’s status
Though Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s principal advisor Ajoy Mehta was recently appointed as chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera), his office on the sixth floor of the state secretariat has not been allotted to anyone else. His name plate has also not been removed. It has been questioned how come a person can hold two highly important positions in the government. Demands have been made that the government clarify lest it creates confusion among officers. Mehta was close to the previous Fadnavis government as well as the Thackeray government

Uddhav Thackeray: Coolest chief minister?
The Maharashtra government has faced controversy after controversy. But Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is carrying on calmly without displaying any sharp reaction to recent events. His ministers say Thackeray is one of the coolest chief ministers in the country. Thackeray has reportedly even told his ministers not to react to the Opposition’s “false propaganda”. Besides, the government has decided to set up a panel comprising three-party ministers to carry out the damage control. The panel will meet regularly and discuss the current political situation in the state It will study the Opposition’s allegations and respond to them in a point-by-point manner

NCP upset over Deshmukh controversy
The Nationalist Congress Party’s leadership has expressed displeasure over allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Former top Mumbai cop Parambir Singh wrote an explosive letter alleging that Deshmukh had asked IPS officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants every month. The party leadership said the allegations have tarnished the image of Maharashtra’s coalition government, of which it is a constituent, ahead of the Assembly elections in five states. The recent meeting of NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress president Sonia Gandhi should be seen as damage control

CM strictly following coronavirus norms
Uddhav Thackeray takes a lot of personal care in view of the pandemic, sources said. His wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19, but Uddhav’s test came back negative. In the past, the CM tested negative twice. Uddhav has asked his cabinet colleagues to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms, including distancing, hand sanitizers, and avoidance of crowded places. His cabinet colleagues have not been able to keep the virus at bay: Dhananjay Munde tested positive twice and Bachhu Kadu tested positive three times

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp