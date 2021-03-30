Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Confusion over Ajoy Mehta’s status

Though Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s principal advisor Ajoy Mehta was recently appointed as chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera), his office on the sixth floor of the state secretariat has not been allotted to anyone else. His name plate has also not been removed. It has been questioned how come a person can hold two highly important positions in the government. Demands have been made that the government clarify lest it creates confusion among officers. Mehta was close to the previous Fadnavis government as well as the Thackeray government

Uddhav Thackeray: Coolest chief minister?

The Maharashtra government has faced controversy after controversy. But Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is carrying on calmly without displaying any sharp reaction to recent events. His ministers say Thackeray is one of the coolest chief ministers in the country. Thackeray has reportedly even told his ministers not to react to the Opposition’s “false propaganda”. Besides, the government has decided to set up a panel comprising three-party ministers to carry out the damage control. The panel will meet regularly and discuss the current political situation in the state It will study the Opposition’s allegations and respond to them in a point-by-point manner

NCP upset over Deshmukh controversy

The Nationalist Congress Party’s leadership has expressed displeasure over allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Former top Mumbai cop Parambir Singh wrote an explosive letter alleging that Deshmukh had asked IPS officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants every month. The party leadership said the allegations have tarnished the image of Maharashtra’s coalition government, of which it is a constituent, ahead of the Assembly elections in five states. The recent meeting of NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress president Sonia Gandhi should be seen as damage control

CM strictly following coronavirus norms

Uddhav Thackeray takes a lot of personal care in view of the pandemic, sources said. His wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19, but Uddhav’s test came back negative. In the past, the CM tested negative twice. Uddhav has asked his cabinet colleagues to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms, including distancing, hand sanitizers, and avoidance of crowded places. His cabinet colleagues have not been able to keep the virus at bay: Dhananjay Munde tested positive twice and Bachhu Kadu tested positive three times

