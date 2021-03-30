STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised a day before schedule: Nawab Malik

NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik said Sharad Pawar was supposed to get admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday.

Published: 30th March 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery after he experienced pains in his abdomen, a party leader said.

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said Pawar (80) was supposed to get admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday.

"As he experienced pains in his abdomen today, he has been admitted to the hospital in the afternoon," he said.

Malik on Monday said Pawar will undergo surgery at the hospital after it was diagnosed that he has a gall bladder issue.

"Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," he had tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the minister had said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he had spoken to doctors from the hospital.

"Pawar may undergo surgery tomorrow around 3 pm. Depending upon the surgery and his response, the decision on either discharging him immediately or keeping him under observation would be taken. There is nothing to worry about his health," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik NCP Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp