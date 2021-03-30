STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One shot dead, four injured in group clash: Uttar Pradesh Police

The police have registered a criminal case in this connection against eleven people, including a woman, who are absconding.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 38-year-old man was shot dead and four others were injured in a clash on Tuesday over an old enmity between two groups of people in a village in the Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident, in which firearms and sharp-edged weapons were used, occurred in Fulat village under Ratanpuri police station in the district, Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said, adding the condition of those injured is said to be serious.

The police have registered a criminal case in this connection against eleven people, including a woman, who are absconding, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital while the body of the slain man has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding an investigation is on in the matter.

The police identified the deceased as Sanjay.

Following the clash, which occurred between two groups of the same community, extra police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the CO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar ​Police Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Clash Muzaffarnagar Clash
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp