Police team attacked in Mathura while trying to nab those selling liquor illegally

By PTI

MATHURA: A police party was attacked on Monday when it tried to nab some people engaged in selling liquor illegally in this district, officials said.

The incident took place in Nagla Sajha village, leaving two policemen injured, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said a sub-inspector was among the two injured in the attack after a police response vehicle reached the spot based on the information of a clash, but found otherwise.

He said the police party found some people selling liquor and others consuming it.

When the police personnel tried to nab them, they were attacked, the SSP said.

After the incident, heavy police force reached the spot and nabbed three accused.

A case has been registered against the accused, police said.

Both the injured police personnel have been sent to hospital, the officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said.

