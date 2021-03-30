President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes 'successful' cardiac bypass surgery

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS here, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, it said.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. The surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement said.

I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 30, 2021

The president was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.