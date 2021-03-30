STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape survivor paraded with accused: NCPCR asks MP police to submit inquiry report

'It must be ensured that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation,' the Commission said.

Published: 30th March 2021 02:29 PM

A total of six persons, including the man who is accused of rape, and five villagers, have been arrested. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The apex child rights body, NCPCR, on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh Police to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours into the alleged rape of a minor who was paraded with the accused in public after tying them with ropes.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man on Sunday in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, police said.

A total of six persons, including the man who is accused of rape, and five villagers, have been arrested.

A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" has gone viral on social media.

In a letter to the DGP, Madhya Pradesh, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked him to initiate an inquiry and take lawful action in the matter.

"An inquiry report of the case may please be submitted to this Commission along with the following information within 24 hours of the date of receipt of this letter. It must be ensured that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation," the Commission said.

The NCPCR further inquired whether a separate case of atrocity and torture against the minor is registered in this matter.

Also, the Commission asked whether appropriate sections of JJ Act 2015 were part of the FIR.

