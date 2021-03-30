Retired HC judge to probe Param Bir's Rs 100 crore extortion charges against Anil Deshmukh

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed a one-man committee headed by a retired High court judge to probe the Rs 100 crore extortion charges by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The government issued the GR (Government Resolution) stating that retired judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal will probe the charges and submit its report within six months from the date of the issuance of GR.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after he was transferred as Mumbai police chief before the end of his term, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants to Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Deshmukh had denied the allegations.

The NIA is probing the alleged role of Waze, who was arrested on March 13, in parking an explosives-laden vehicle outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned that vehicle.

Hiran's body was found in the creek in Mumbra in the Thane district on March 5.

Singh had first approached the Supreme Court and later the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the CBI against Deshmukh.

Earlier in the day, the HC said it would hear on Wednesday the PIL filed by Singh.