STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Retired HC judge to probe Param Bir's Rs 100 crore extortion charges against Anil Deshmukh

Retired judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal will probe the charges and submit its report within six months from the date of the issuance of the Government Resolution.

Published: 30th March 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI and ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed a one-man committee headed by a retired High court judge to probe the Rs 100 crore extortion charges by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The government issued the GR (Government Resolution) stating that retired judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal will probe the charges and submit its report within six months from the date of the issuance of GR.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after he was transferred as Mumbai police chief before the end of his term, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants to Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Deshmukh had denied the allegations.

ALSO READ | Param Bir Vs Anil Deshmukh: HC to hear former Mumbai top cop's PIL Wednesday

The NIA is probing the alleged role of Waze, who was arrested on March 13, in parking an explosives-laden vehicle outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned that vehicle.

Hiran's body was found in the creek in Mumbra in the Thane district on March 5.

Singh had first approached the Supreme Court and later the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the CBI against Deshmukh.

Earlier in the day, the HC said it would hear on Wednesday the PIL filed by Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Param Bir Singh Anil Deshmukh Kailash Uttamchand Uddhav Thackeray Sachin Vaze
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp