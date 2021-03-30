Seven drown in Uttar Pradesh while bathing after Holi celebrations

By PTI

FATEHPUR: Seven people drowned in Uttar Pradesh -- five in Deoria district and two in Fatehpur -- while bathing after Holi celebrations on Monday, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, three people -- Amit Pandey (15), Krishna (20) and Kush Yadav (23) -- drowned while bathing in the Chhoti Gandak river in Salempur Kotwali and Bhatni police station areas of Deoria district.

Anurag (22) drowned in the Saryu river in the Barhaj police station area and 30-year-old Anil Prasad in a pond in the district, the police spokesperson said.

In Fatehpur, two people drowned and another went missing while bathing in the Ganga river, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Bhitaura village, Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Bahadur Singh said.

He said Alok Gupta (21), Ritik Umrav (16), Amit Kumar (18) and Raghav (20) -- all residents of Fatehpur -- had gone to take a bath.

They started drowning, the SHO said.

The boatmen, after hearing the cries, took out Alok, Ritik and Amit from the water, and took them to a hospital.

Alok and Ritik were declared dead, while the condition of Amit is serious, police said.

The SHO said Raghav is missing and efforts are on to trace him.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

On Sunday, two children -- Mayank (13) and Vikki (8) -- died due to drowning in Azamgarh district.