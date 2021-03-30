Six children burnt alive in Bihar's Araria district 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: six minor children have been charred to death in a devastating fire in Bihar's Araria district on Tuesday.

According to a report, the makeshift thatched house filled with husks caught fire at Karwai village under the Palasi Police Station.

As many as eight children were playing near the husk stored in the house when the fire mysteriously broke out.

Sources said two minors of the same village were missing till the time of reporting.

The incident took place when all adult members of the family were in the field to harvest wheat crops.