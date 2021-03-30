Three-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, accused on the run

By PTI

RAIPUR: A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a labourer in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district and she has been hospitalised, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Dharsiwa police station limits, located on the outskirts of capital Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur rural) Tarkeshwar Patel told PTI.

"When the girl was playing near her house, a labourer who lives in the same locality took her to a deserted place and raped her. He fled from the spot after the victim fell unconscious. Later, the girl's parents and locals traced her and rushed her to a government hospital here. Her condition is stated to be stable," Patel said.

The accused has been identified and a case of rape and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered against him, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.