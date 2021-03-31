Defamation: Madhya Pradesh court issues summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

By PTI

BHOPAL: A court here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday issued summons against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, directing him to appear before it on May 1 in connection with a defamation case filed by Akash Vijaywargiya, the MLA son of BJP's Bengal minder Kailash Vijaywargiya.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee after recording statements of the complainant and witnesses, said Akash Vijaywargiya's lawyer ShreyarajSaxena.

Akash Vijaywargiya represents Indore-3 Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

"During a rally held in Diamond Harbour on November 25, 2020, (local MP) Abhishek Banerjee to gain political mileage illegally ahead of the West Bengal polls, had termed Kailash Vijaywargiya (BJP national general secretary) as an outsider. He had also described Akash Vijaywargiya as a 'gunda' (goon)," the lawyer said quoting the complaint.

The defamation case was filed in the CJM court in December 2020, he said.

Voting for the second phase of the high-voltage Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held on April 1 where the ruling TMC and opposition BJP are locked in a bitter contest.