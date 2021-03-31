STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India and Bahrain take stock of ties

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting of senior officials of the two sides as part of the preparation for the upcoming India-Bahrain HJC dialogue.

Published: 31st March 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

India Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani's India visit, the two countries on Wednesday reviewed cooperation in areas of oil and gas, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare and renewable energy.

The review was carried out at a virtual meeting of senior officials of the two sides as part of the preparation for the upcoming India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The third HJC will be held in New Delhi on April 7 and the meeting will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, it said.

About the meeting of the senior officials, the MEA said both sides highlighted their strong bilateral ties spanning a wide range of areas, adding it was reflected in the excellent cooperation in handling the COVID-19 situation.

"Both sides also reviewed their cooperation in different areas, including oil and gas, trade and investment, defence and security, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, space, IT, human resource, education and culture," the MEA said in a statement.

The senior officials' meeting was co-chaired by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa division) in the MEA, and Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Under Secretary in Bahraini foreign ministry.

Bahrain is a key country for India in the Gulf region.

More than 3,50,000 Indians are living in Bahrain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Bahrain India Bahrain Ties India Bahrain Relations
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp