Infuriated by Holi colour stains on floor, Uttarakhand man shoots five-year-old girl 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Holi celebrations turned almost fatal for a five-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, who was shot by a man for staining his floor with colours.

The man lost his temper and shot the girl (Kanchan), who was then admitted to the district hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Her condition is said to be stable now.

The accused, one Deepak Jain, is the employer of the girl's father.

Originally from Bihar, the girl lives with her family in a rented accommodation in the Bagwala village of Rudrapur town. Her father, Bigan Sahni, works as a labourer in the house of property dealer Deepak Jain, in Baghwala area of Rudrapur.

Kanchan, who was playing with other children in the vicinity on Holi, accidentally dropped the colours on the floor, which enraged Jain and he shot her.

"The accused fired two rounds in the air and then aimed the third one at the girl. The bullet grazed her body and injured her," said Mamta Bohra, Superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, senior officials also visited the girl's family in the hospital to take stock of the situation.

A police case has also been registered against the accused.