Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi admitted in hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi was on Tuesday admitted in a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted in a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the CM's family said.

Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, an official had said.

Earlier, the CM's son and minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for coronavirus.

The CM and Rashmi Thackeray had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

Rashmi Thackeray is editor of 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.

