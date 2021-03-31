STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court jails LeT terrorist for 10 years for conspiring to attack India

Bahadur Ali, the Pakistani LeT terrorist was convicted by the special judge for NIA cases in Patiala House Court on Friday under various sections of the IPC, UAPA among others.

Published: 31st March 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An NIA special court on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistani Laskar-e Taiba (LeT) terrorist to 10 years of imprisonment for conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks at different places in India, including Delhi, after crossing over to Jammu and Kashmir following instructions from his handlers across the border.

According to a statement from the National Investigation Agency, Bahadur Ali, the Pakistani LeT terrorist was convicted by the special judge for NIA cases in Patiala House Court on Friday under various sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Besides imprisonment, the court has also imposed a fine.

The case, registered in July 2016, pertains to a larger conspiracy hatched by the LeT, a proscribed terrorist organisation based in Pakistan, to commit terror attacks in India, it stated.

As part of the conspiracy, Ali along with his two associates, Abu Saad and Abu Darda -- all trained terrorists of the LeT -- had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to carry out terrorist attacks at different places in India as per the instructions by their LeT handlers based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the statement read.

Ali was arrested from Kupwara and a large number of arms such as AK-47 rifle, Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), ammunition, hand grenades, UBGL shells, military map, wireless set, GPS, compass, Indian currency, Fake Indian Currency Notes were seized from him.

During the investigation, Ali revealed details about recruitment, various LeT training camps, training to terrorists for handling weapons, explosives and modus operandi for motivating newly-recruited cadres for Jihad and terror acts in India by LeT leaders, and also the details of LeT launching pads in PoK, an NIA official said. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Ali in January 2017.

Two other Pakistani LeT terrorists, Saad and Darda, were killed in an encounter in February 2017 in Kupwara.

During the investigation, two associates/supporters of Ali, Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer -- both residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- were also arrested, the NIA official said, adding that further trial in the case against other charge-sheeted accused was underway. 

