STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi’s sixth guarantee: Grand alliance will 'run Assam from Assam itself'

He assured that there would not be any interference from New Delhi on the functioning of the Congress-led ten-party alliance government

Published: 31st March 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi at Kamakhya Devi Temple, Guwahati, Assam. (Photo: AICC)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Announcing the Congress’s sixth 'guarantee' for poll-bound Assam on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the party-led grand alliance government would 'run Assam from Assam itself' even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the grand old party of dividing people in the name of religion.

“The Congress has already announced its five guarantees. Today, I give you the sixth guarantee. We will run Assam from Assam itself, if the Mahajot is voted to power,” Gandhi told a crowd at a rally at Barkhetri in Assam.

He assured that there would not be any interference from New Delhi on the functioning of the Congress-led ten-party alliance government. A component of the alliance is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which has already asserted that it will back a Congress Chief Minister if the coalition grabs power.

ALSO READ: Every promise in Bodo agreement will be fulfilled before 2022 for peaceful Assam: Amit Shah

The Congress’ previous five guarantees are nullifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam, providing five lakh government jobs to youth over a period of five years, 200 units of free electricity per household, raising tea garden workers’ daily wage to Rs 365 from existing Rs 167 and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.

Reiterating the party’s stand against CAA, Gandhi said, “The people don’t want CAA, which is an attack on Assam. It will divide and destroy the state and spread hatred. No power on earth can implement CAA in Assam”.

He also asserted that the Congress keeps its promises unlike the BJP, stating that the grand old party has a track record of fulfilling promises after winning elections.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Kamrup, Shah accused the Congress of making people fight in the name of religion and community.

“When we make provision for drinking water, it will also reach the houses of Muslims. Similarly, the minorities will get houses when we provide them to everyone,” Shah asserted.

Taking a jibe at the AIUDF, he reiterated that the BJP would not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators. The AIUDF is viewed by the BJP and right wing organisations as a sympathizer of illegal immigrants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Assam elections
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp