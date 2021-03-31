STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy for stone removal: Doctor

The doctor said once Pawar starts feeling better, they may take the next step of removal of the gall bladder to avoid such a condition in future.

Published: 31st March 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and his condition is improving, a doctor attending to him at a hospital here said on Wednesday.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain.

He underwent the endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

"There were some stones in his gall bladder and one of it had slipped into his bile duct, blocking the flow. It caused Pawar immense belly pains, back pain and jaundice due to gall stone pancreatitis," gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert Dr Amit Maydeo told PTI.

The doctor said he performed the endoscopy on Pawar and removed the stone.

"It showed better results. His condition is improving," Dr Maydeo said.

He said once Pawar starts feeling better, they may take the next step of removal of the gall bladder to avoid such a condition in future.

"It seems there are more than one stone in the gall bladder now and it is better to remove it completely," the doctor said.

Pawar would remain hospitalised for next three to four days and would be discharged after a check-up, he said.

Earlier, after Pawar complained of abdominal pain on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up the same evening, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pain in the abdomen, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp