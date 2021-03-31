STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With eye on 2022, BJP pulls up its socks for UP panchayat polls

The UP gram panchayat elections 2021 will be a key test of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s popularity, and an opportunity for opposition parties to gauge the public mood.

Published: 31st March 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: For the upcoming rural body elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving nothing to fate. Considering it as the semi-final for next year's assembly election, the saffron brigade has gone all out to leave its impact on the panchayat elections. From organising chaupals in 50000 villages across the state, the party reaching out to those at the booth level. 

The party is ready to issue the list of candidates for the first and second phase of UP Panchayat Polls after a key meeting on Thursday at state party headquarters in Lucknow. All the regional presidents of BJP will be present in the meeting along with the list of candidates of their constituency.

The meeting is likely to be attended by state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general minister’s organization Sunil Bansal, state in-charge of Panchayat elections Vijay Bahadur Pathak as well as state officials and regional presidents.

The party insiders claimed that the BJP has chalked out a strong lineup of around 15000 programmes with workers participation in booth level seminars, kisan panchayats, district-level meetings for panchayat polls and now chaupals with a focus to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The BJP workers have been reaching out to people with the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

Party leaders undertook a campaign carrying the government’s achievement leaflets at the booth level on March 25 and March 26. The BJP is set to declare 3,051 district panchayat ward candidates for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections. 

With this, the party has decided to contest elections on 826 blockhead posts. In the panchayat elections, a mass contact drive is on reaching out to every voter at the ward level.

As per the highly placed sources, the ruling party has planned big meetings at each district panchayat ward. There will be party-supported candidates for Gram Pradhan. The party has made a separate programme for farmers, youths and women. Till the booth level, the party has made its own team of fronts to reach out the voters and also to do the deep-rooted groundwork for Assembly elections through panchayat elections.

On this connection, the regional chief of the party’s state unit will submit the list of candidates for the post of District Panchayat members of the first and second phase of the region. After discussing the names of the candidates, the State Committee will approve this list. If there is a disagreement on a seat, it will be resolved in the meeting as well.

“The schedule has been announced by the Commission in a phased manner. The work of selection of candidates is going on. The party is going to contest the panchayat elections strongly,” State in-charge of BJP Panchayat elections Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

While the nomination process for the first phase of seats is from April 3 and voting is on April 15, that for the second phase is from April 7 and the voting is on April 19.

The UP gram panchayat elections 2021 will be a key test of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s popularity, and an opportunity for opposition parties to gauge the public mood, particularly as they come against the backdrop of persisting farmers’ protests in the country that have also gripped parts of UP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP gram panchayat elections 2021 BJP Uttar Pradesh opposition CM Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp