COVID-19: J&K records highest single-day spike with 3832 cases; curfew extended in four districts till May 6 

With the fresh deaths, the toll due to Covid in J&K has risen to 2330, of which 1411 are from Kashmir and 919 from Jammu.

Published: 01st May 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:26 PM

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

 The curfew was extended in the four worst-hit districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu till 7 am on May 6. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3832 COVID cases with 47 deaths, the highest death toll due to Covid in the state since the outbreak of coronavirus last year.

In view of the surge in Covid cases and deaths, the administration has extended curfew in four districts including Srinagar up to May 6.

Of the 47 Covid deaths, 30 were reported from the Jammu region and 17 in the Kashmir region.

Of the 3832 cases, 1231 were reported from the Jammu region and 2601 from Kashmir.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, accounted for 1084 cases which is 28.28% of the cases recorded today. The north Kashmir district of Baramulla recorded 819 cases, central Kashmir’s Budgam 742 and Jammu 504 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1801 Covid patients have recovered, of which 689 were from the Jammu region and 1112 from Kashmir. The number of recovered patients in J&K now stands at 1,47,242 with 88,578 from Kashmir and 58,664 from the Jammu region.

At present J&K has a total of 30,343 active cases, 19,171 are from Kashmir and 11,172 from the Jammu region.

The administration decided to extend the 84-hour Corona curfew that was imposed in 11 out of 20 districts on Thursday. The curfew was extended in the four worst-hit districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu till 7 am on May 6.

The curfew, which was imposed at 7 pm on Thursday, was to be lifted at 7 am on May 3.

The government stated that the Corona curfew at night shall continue in all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. Other restrictions when the curfew is not there continue as before,” added an official spokesman.

