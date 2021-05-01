STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Bengal, UP added to Uddhav government's list of `places of sensitive origin'

People travelling to Maharashtra from these two states will now have to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:01 PM

A health worker collects a swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Government has declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as "places of sensitive origin" in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in these two states.

These two states will be considered "places of sensitive origin" till the time the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a `disaster', said the order passed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of the virus and to stop the influx of other COVID-19 variants into Maharashtra, it said.

The state government had placed Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR and Uttarakhand on this list on April 18.

Travellers arriving from these states must carry negative RT-PCR test report for coronavirus.

The Railways is needed to share the data of travellers alighting at various stations in the state with the local disaster management units.

