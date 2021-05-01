STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ease local pain points, PM Modi tells ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

Published: 01st May 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.  They discussed the ways to manage the pandemic and ensure availability of essential supplies. This was the first meeting of the council of ministers since the beginning of the second Covid wave in the country.

The PM said that all arms of the Government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation. He also urged the Ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback. The Prime Minister also stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

In the meeting, PM Narendra Modi assured that all arms of the government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation,  At the virtual meeting, NITI Aayog member VK Paul addressed the subject of Covid-19 management through a presentation. Followed by a briefing by Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya who spoke to their cabinet colleagues about the availability of oxygen and antiviral drugs. PM Modi also urged the Ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions and help them. He asked them to keep registering their feedback.

The council of Ministers stressed the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour- wearing a mask, keeping physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently. The efforts by the Central Government in coordination with the states towards building up infrastructure in the form of ramping up hospital beds, PSA oxygen facilities etc, resolving issues in production, storage and transport of Oxygen, tackling matters relating to availability of essential medicines were briefed in the meeting. The measures being taken to further ramp up their supply and availability were also pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi coronavirus
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp