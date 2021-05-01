Glimmer of hope in Mumbai, but four other Maharashtra cities seeing infection surge
While Mumbai has seen a slight dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases, four other major cities in Maharashtra are seeing a surge in the number of positive cases.
Published: 01st May 2021 07:41 AM | Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:41 AM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: While Mumbai has seen a slight dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases, four other major cities in Maharashtra are seeing a surge in the number of positive cases. Five major cities account for more than 50% of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. They are: Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nasik and Mumbai.
The state reported 62,919 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. According to Maharashtra’s health department, Pune has the highest share of active cases at 15.15%. Nagpur accounts for 11.19% of the state’s active cases. About 10.75% are in Thane and 10.20% in Mumbai. Nasik accounts for 7.59% of the state’s active cases.
Between April 19 and 25, the Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region reported the highest mortality rate of 3.66%. Nanded in Marathwada recorded a 3.46% mortality rate. It was 2.46% in Osmanabad, 2.43% in Solapur, 2.14% in Amaravati. The average mortality rate in Maharashtra is 0.94%.
Last week, the highest positivity rate was reported in Palghar 36.03%. Gadchiroli reported 35.25%, Nasik 35.17%, Nagpur 34.17 %, Oamanabad 35.43% in Oamanabad. The average positivity rate in Maharashtra was 25.59%.
Mumbai, once the state’s corona hotspot has seen a dip in its positivity rate in the last few days. If on April 1, the positivity rate was 20.85%, by April 29, it has come down to 9.94%. More than 40,000 Covid tests are done every day in Mumbai. Out of them, between 4,000 and 5,000 tests return positive results.