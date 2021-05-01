STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glimmer of hope in Mumbai, but four other Maharashtra cities seeing infection surge

While Mumbai has seen a slight dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases, four other major cities in Maharashtra are seeing a surge in the number of positive cases.

Published: 01st May 2021 07:41 AM

A notice placed outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday saying vaccines are out of stock | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  While Mumbai has seen a slight dip in the number of new Covid-19 cases, four other major cities in Maharashtra are seeing a surge in the number of positive cases. Five major cities account for more than 50% of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. They are: Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nasik and Mumbai. 

The state reported 62,919 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. According to Maharashtra’s health department, Pune has the highest share of active cases at 15.15%. Nagpur accounts for 11.19% of the state’s active cases. About 10.75% are in Thane and 10.20% in Mumbai. Nasik accounts for 7.59% of the state’s active cases.

A medic takes swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing by Navi Mumbai
Municipal Corporation at APMC Grain Market in Mumbai on Friday

Between April 19 and 25, the Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region reported the highest mortality rate of 3.66%. Nanded in Marathwada recorded a 3.46% mortality rate. It was 2.46% in Osmanabad, 2.43% in Solapur, 2.14% in Amaravati. The average mortality rate in Maharashtra is 0.94%.

Last week, the highest positivity rate was reported in Palghar 36.03%. Gadchiroli reported 35.25%, Nasik 35.17%, Nagpur 34.17 %, Oamanabad 35.43% in Oamanabad. The average positivity rate in Maharashtra was 25.59%.

Mumbai, once the state’s corona hotspot has seen a dip in its positivity rate in the last few days. If on April 1, the positivity rate was 20.85%, by April 29, it has come down to 9.94%. More than 40,000 Covid tests are done every day in Mumbai. Out of them, between 4,000 and 5,000 tests return positive results.

