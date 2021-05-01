STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Monitor body temperature, oxygen level; drink lot of water': Centre releases COVID home-care tips

The PSA advised people not to self-medicate and use antibiotics or any supplements as a means of prevention or treatment of COVID-19, adding that it should be used only if directed by a doctor.

Published: 01st May 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Most coronavirus infections are not severe and do not need hospitalisation, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser said on Friday, prescribing home-care tips for patients.

The PSA advised people not to self-medicate and use antibiotics or any supplements as a means of prevention or treatment of COVID-19, adding that it should be used only if directed by a doctor.

"Majority of COVID-19 patients recover by simply following self-care methods at home," it said in the manual.

Those experiencing fever, dry cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty, body ache, loss of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, chills, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea must immediately begin self-care measures and get tested, it stated.

"Do not stress or become anxious, as these interfere with the body's natural response to fight the infection," it said.

The manual also prescribed to isolate oneself and other family members at home at first sign of experiencing symptoms and immediately wear a mask, preferably two masks.

It has also asked to drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water a day and rest as much as possible.

The body temperature and oxygen levels should be monitored.

"Check your body temperature 2 to 4 times a day. Those with fever are advised to take ONLY paracetamol. If fever persists for 5 days, seek hospital care immediately," it said.

ALSO READ | Centre clueless on rollout as major vaccination drive set to kick off

The manual said community welfare societies and resident welfare associations might consider investing in some oximeters that families could borrow after thorough sanitisation.

"Monitor your oxygen levels with a pulse oximeter 3-4 times a day. Make sure your fingers are clean (no nail polish!) before you use the oximeter to avoid inaccurate reading," it said.

Outdoor facing doors and windows should be wide open to maintain air circulation.

"Infection carrying droplets and aerosols, can rapidly accumulate in closed unventilated spaces and increase risk of transmission to others in your home," it said.

It has also prescribed proning to increase oxygen levels.

If the oximeter reading shows SpO2 levels below 94 per cent, patients in home care are advised to lie prone on their stomachs.

ALSO READ | PCI urges government, media houses to help journalists who contracted COVID-19 while reporting on pandemic

This will improve breathing and increase oxygen saturation.

As a first step, the patient should begin by lying in prone position on a flat bed for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

As a next step, the patient should switch to lying on the right side for 30 mins to 2 hours.

As a third step, the patient should switch to 30 minutes to 2 hours of sitting up (30-60 degrees).

As a fourth step, the patient should switch to lying on left side for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

The next step should be to switch to semi-proning position for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

The final step should be to return to proning position for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

This should be repeated.

ALSO READ | Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than September cause of concern: Centre

It cautioned that proning in conditions like pregnancy, deep vein thrombosis, cardiac conditions, spinal or fracture issues should be avoided.

The manual also prescribes to keep monitoring oxygen levels after switching between positions.

If oxygen levels drop below 92 per cent, then a doctor should be consulted to seek hospital care immediately.

It said Covaxin and Covishield were effective against the B.1.617 variant, also known as the double mutant.

"India's Covaxin and Covishield vaccines both provide immune protection. Vaccination drives in some countries have resulted in 95.8 per cent drop in infection rates in those who have been fully vaccinated," the manual said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Home Isolation
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp