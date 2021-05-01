No additional restrictions, says Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that the current restrictions imposed in the state have helped contain the spread of Covid-19 and that his government is not planning to impose any additional measures.

“Otherwise, the active cases in Maharashtra would have gone up to 10 lakh against the seven lakh today,” Thackeray said about the current restrictions. We are hopeful that soon there will be a decline in the number of active cases. We are better prepared for the third wave of the virus. For the second wave, we were prepared, but no one told us that it will spread much faster and will be deadlier than the first wave,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra generates 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily while the present demand for oxygen is now 1,700 metric tonnes. “We are fulfilling the shortage of oxygen by bringing from other states. We are also planning to start many oxygen plants,” Thackeray said.