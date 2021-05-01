Rajasthan bypolls: Counting of votes in three assembly seats on May 2

By PTI

JAIPUR: The counting of votes in the bypolls to Sahada, Sujangarh and Rajsamand assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said all preparations for the counting of votes have been completed.

He said only those people with double vaccination certificates or negative reports of RT-PCR test will be allowed at the counting venue.

The officer said all the employees or officers appointed in the counting hall will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He said counting will be done in 30 rounds in Sujangarh, 28 in Sahada and 25 rounds in Rajsamand.

According to officials, 60.37 percent voters exercised their franchise during the bypolls held on April 17.

In the 200-seat assembly in the state, the Congress has 104 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three and the CPI(M) and RTP two MLAs each as well as 13 independents.