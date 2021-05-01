Ship in 2021 with 130 crore on board sinking: P Chidambaram lashes at Centre's COVID handling

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the union government over mismanagement of COVID-19 situation and said the boat with 130 crore people is sinking.

Chidambaram tweeted, "Re-tweeting Health Minister (original tweet was invisible) "May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!" Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent.

