STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ship in 2021 with 130 crore on board sinking: P Chidambaram lashes at Centre's COVID handling

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 01st May 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the union government over mismanagement of COVID-19 situation and said the boat with 130 crore people is sinking.

Chidambaram tweeted, "Re-tweeting Health Minister (original tweet was invisible) "May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!" Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ALSO READ| Grateful to SC for raising issues of vaccine prices, compulsory licensing to vaccine makers: Chidambaram

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp