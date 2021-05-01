Weekend lockdown in nine districts of Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has imposed weekend lockdown in nine of the 22 districts of the state. The nine districts are: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panchkula. As per the orders issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, the weekend lockdown will come into force from 10 pm on April 30, (Friday) and continue till 5 am on May 3 (Monday).

The restrictions are covered under the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005. Any person violating the restrictions will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51-60 of the DMA, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable. An official said during the lockdown, residents must stay indoors.

No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the restriction hours. Those exempt from the measure are persons and services tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal services, duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/CAPF personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with COVID-related duties.

He said those exempted for appearing in examination and on exam duties would have to produce admit/ identity cards. Those engaged in the manufacture of essential goods will also be exempt. There shall be no curbs on movement (inter-state and intra-state) of essential and non-essential goods.

All vehicles or persons in bona fide transit (inter-state or intra-state) shall be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said all chief medical officers should ensure that treatment and admission of Covid patients is not affected during the VIP movement in hospitals.