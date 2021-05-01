STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal shuts malls, restaurants as Covid-19 cases mount

All gatherings prohibited, bazars to remain open for limited hours; the state records highest single-day toll of 98  

Published: 01st May 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at the New Market area of Kolkata

A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Friday ordered that all shopping malls, cinemas, gyms, spas, beauty parlors, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, and restaurants in the state be shut for an indefinite period with immediate effect. The government has restricted the operations of other commercial establishments other than those providing essential services. 

The government has also prohibited all social, cultural, academic, and entertainment-related gatherings.  
“Bazars will remain open only during 7-10 am in the morning and 3-5 pm in the afternoon,’’ the order said. Medical shops, shops selling medical equipment, grocery, etc will function as usual.

West Bengal recorded 17,411 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. The state also registered its highest single-day Covid-19 deaths with 96 people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. Of the fresh fatalities, 28 were reported from Kolkata and 20 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, 13,932 recoveries were registered in West Bengal. 

Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said. “The restrictions will be in place till the administration reviews the situation again,” a senior official said. Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the IPC.  

The West Bengal Council of   Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday said that board exams for Class 12 students, in a departure from the norm, would be held at their respective schools in June, on account of rise in Covid cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 West Bengal
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp