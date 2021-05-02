STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allocation of remdesivir for states increased significantly: Sadananda Gowda

The chemicals and fertilizers minister also said that medical oxygen allotment for Karnataka has also been increased.

Published: 02nd May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Allocation of antiviral drug remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19, has been increased significantly to states to ensure uninterrupted supply to patients, Union minister Sadananda Gowda said on Saturday.

The chemicals and fertilizers minister also said that medical oxygen allotment for Karnataka has also been increased.

In a tweet, Gowda said, "To ensure adequate uninterrupted supply to the needy COVID-19 patients allocation of #Remdesivir for the states has been significantly increased."

In another tweet, the minister said, "Medical oxygen allotment for Karnataka has also been increased from 802 MT/day to 865 MT/day." A total of 34.5 lakh remdesivir vials are allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to May 9, 2021, Gowda said.

This includes earlier allocation made for the period of April 21 to May 2, 2021 issued by letter issued April 29, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp