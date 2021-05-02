STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID advisories issued in Assam for factories, banks as over 3400 test positive

The advisories are aimed at streamlining and standardising the operating procedures to enable smooth functioning of all services, a statement issued by the statutory body said.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The state disaster management authority in Assam issued multiple advisories on Saturday for observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour in hospitality units, factories, banks, insurance offices and other institutions providing essential services.

The advisories are aimed at streamlining and standardising the operating procedures to enable smooth functioning of all services, a statement issued by the statutory body said.

Authorities in all financial institutions have been asked to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed at offices, ATMs and any other public interface where people might gather.

Owners of hotels and hospitality units, according to one of the advisories, will have to look after safety of guests, while encouraging them to make payments online, opt for room-service and download the Aarogya Setu app, which helps monitor an individuals health condition.

Similarly, restaurant owners have been told to introduce a proper seating arrangement, provide disposable menu cards, manage queues outside and urge customers to make cashless payments.

As for factories, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked owners to generate awareness on COVID-19 protocols among workers, sanitise premises frequently.

All warehouses have been asked to frame considerate workplace policies for its employees, make arrangements for vaccination and tele-medicine services, if necessary, and ensure proper sanitisation of goods and merchandise at various levels of the supply chain.

The ASDMA further stated that district authorities will carry out inspections, under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to find out if its advisories are being adhered to.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,56,576 after 3,453 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while 23 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,330, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The state currently has 25,027 active cases.

Altogether 2,229 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,28,872.

Of the coronavirus fatalities reported during the day, nine were from Kamrup Metro district and three from Barpeta district, the bulletin said.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that altogether 1,347 COVID positive patients have died of other reasons.

The 3,453 new positive cases include 1,417 from Kamrup Metro, 264 from Dibrugarh, and 136 from Tinsukia.

The new cases were detected out of 54,002 tests conducted during the day while the total number of tests held in the state so far is 86,58,937.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp