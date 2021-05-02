STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC cracks whip as TMC supporters go on celebration spree, flouting COVID norms 

Several TMC activists had no mask on their faces as they lustily cheered and danced to their party's 'khela hobe' (game to happen) theme song, which played on huge sound systems.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supporters wearing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee printed shirts showing a victory sign after winning the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Sunday.

TMC supporters wearing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee printed shirts showing a victory sign after winning the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Physical distancing went for a toss as TMC supporters, thumbing their noses at the raging COVID-19 pandemic, hit the streets, beating drums, bursting firecrackers and smearing 'gulal' on one another, prompting the Election Commission to call for action.

The poll panel, which barred celebratory processions and congregations on after counting of votes, asked the state administration to take action against all police stations that failed to stop enthusiasts from taking out rallies.

Several TMC activists had no mask on their faces as they lustily cheered and danced to their party's 'khela hobe' (game to happen) theme song, which played on huge sound systems in the city's nooks and corners.

Taking to Twitter, an election official said, "The ECI has taken serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory.

It has directed CS of all five states (including Bengal) to file FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the concerned PS and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.

" A police officer, posted in the city's Alipore area, however, said that the ruling party's supporters did not pay heed, despite several requests and warnings.

"What can we do if people don't listen to us? We had put up barricades to stop them but people are in no mood to listen," he claimed.

A senior government official, when approached, gave assurance that necessary action will be taken against those flouting the EC norms.

"We have sought an explanation from the police stations concerned.

If we find any laxity on the part of the police station in-charge, action will be taken," he added.

The ruling TMC looks all set to retain power in Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 constituencies that went to polls against BJP's 82, according to the trends available for 288 seats on Election Commission website at 3.45 pm.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission TMC West Bengal election 2021 West Bengal election result 2021
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp