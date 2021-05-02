EC cracks whip as TMC supporters go on celebration spree, flouting COVID norms 

By PTI

KOLKATA: Physical distancing went for a toss as TMC supporters, thumbing their noses at the raging COVID-19 pandemic, hit the streets, beating drums, bursting firecrackers and smearing 'gulal' on one another, prompting the Election Commission to call for action.

The poll panel, which barred celebratory processions and congregations on after counting of votes, asked the state administration to take action against all police stations that failed to stop enthusiasts from taking out rallies.

Several TMC activists had no mask on their faces as they lustily cheered and danced to their party's 'khela hobe' (game to happen) theme song, which played on huge sound systems in the city's nooks and corners.

Taking to Twitter, an election official said, "The ECI has taken serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory.

It has directed CS of all five states (including Bengal) to file FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the concerned PS and report action taken immediately of each such incidence.

" A police officer, posted in the city's Alipore area, however, said that the ruling party's supporters did not pay heed, despite several requests and warnings.

"What can we do if people don't listen to us? We had put up barricades to stop them but people are in no mood to listen," he claimed.

A senior government official, when approached, gave assurance that necessary action will be taken against those flouting the EC norms.

"We have sought an explanation from the police stations concerned.

If we find any laxity on the part of the police station in-charge, action will be taken," he added.

The ruling TMC looks all set to retain power in Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 constituencies that went to polls against BJP's 82, according to the trends available for 288 seats on Election Commission website at 3.45 pm.