It's near-lockdown in Punjab till May 15, no entry without COVID negative report

In addition, all non-essential shops will continue to remain closed till May 15

A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In view of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the state government has imposed stricter curbs, banning the entry of all visitors to the state without a COVID negative report. In addition, all non-essential shops will continue to remain closed till May 15.

As per the orders issued by the state home department, anyone coming to the state by road, air or train has to show a COVID negative report not more than 72 hours old or vaccination certificate over two weeks old, otherwise entry will not be granted. Also, essential shops including chemist shops and shops dealing with the supply of essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair shops will be allowed to open.

All bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres and sports complexes will remain closed. Weekly markets, such as apni mandis, will also be closed. All restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, dhabas and fast-food outlets will remain closed for dine-in and can only function for home delivery till 9 pm.

In addition to this, the government has imposed several other restrictions. All government offices and banks will operate with 50 per cent strength except those involved in Covid management and all religious places including gurudwaras, temples, mosques and churches will close at 6 pm every day. Also, there will be no restrictions on laboratories, nursing homes and all other medical establishments.

Only two people can now travel in all four-wheelers including cars and taxis, But vehicles carrying patients to hospitals have been exempted. No pillion riders are allowed on motorcycles and scooters except those of the same family and living in the same house, states the order.

Also, not more than ten people are allowed for marriages or funerals. The daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday will continue.

