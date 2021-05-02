STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra sees 56,647 new COVID-19 cases and 669 in last 24 hours

Maharashtra is left with 6,68,353 active cases after 51,356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 39,81,658 so far, the department said in a release.

Published: 02nd May 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 , Coronavirus

People wearing face shields and masks as a precaution against the coronavirus arrive to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 56,647 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 669 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 47,22,401 and the toll to 70,284, the state health department said.

Maharashtra is left with 6,68,353 active cases after 51,356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 39,81,658 so far, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stood at 84.31 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Of the 669 fatalities, 350 occured in the last 48 hours.

Mumbai reported 3,629 fresh cases and 79 deaths, taking the tally to 6,55,997 and the count of fatalities to 13,294, it said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw 9,700 fresh cases and 156 deaths, raising the count of infections to 13,91,160 and the overall toll to 23,622.

Nashik division reported 8,024 fresh cases, while Pune division added 15,776 infections including4,194 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 3,828 cases, Aurangabad division 3,240, Latur division 3,569, Akola division 3,601, and Nagpur division 8,909, the statement said.

With 2,57,470 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,76,52,758.

Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine in the state while 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra: Positive 47,22,401, death 70,284, recoveries 39,81,658, total tests 2,76,52,758, tests today 2,57,470, active cases 6,68,353.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 in Maharashtra
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp