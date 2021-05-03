STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should bear expenses of treatment of COVID patients from weaker sections: BSP supremo Mayawati

Mayawati demanded that the Centre should bear the expenses of treatment of COVID-19 patients from the poor and the weaker sections.

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded that the Centre should bear the expenses of treatment of COVID-19 patients from the poor and the weaker sections, and administer free vaccines to all.

If the Centre refuses to accept this, state governments must take up the responsibility themselves by cutting down on non-essential expenditure, she said.

"Rising above party politics, all parties should demand that the central government bear all expenses for the treatment of COVID-19-affected poor and weaker section people and administer the vaccine free of cost," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

