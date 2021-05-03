STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre, states may consider imposing lockdown to curb second wave of COVID-19: Supreme Court

However, the apex court put a caveat before them saying if they decide to go for lockdown then arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of the poor people.

Published: 03rd May 2021 06:30 PM

Punjab lockdown, COVID lockdown

A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Concerned over surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court said the Centre and state governments may consider imposing a "lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare".

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, in its order passed in the suo motu case for ensuring essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, also asked the Centre and state governments to put on record the efforts taken and to be taken by them in future to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

In a 64-page order uploaded on the apex court's website late Sunday night, the bench, also comprising justices L Nagesara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said, "In light of the continuing surge of infections in the second wave of the pandemic, we direct the Central Government and State Governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future."

At the same time, we would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events.

"They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare," Justice Chandrachud, writing the order for the bench, said.

The apex court said that it was "cognizant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown", specifically, on the marginalized communities.

"Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities," it said.

The bench on April 22 had taken note of the pandemic situation due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as also in mortality and said it expected the Centre to come out with a "national plan" to deal with the distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.

India, in last 24 hours, recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases and taking the cumulative tally to 1,99,25, 604.

