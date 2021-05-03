STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 positivity rate declining in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review the outbreak situation in the state, said the number of people recovering from the infection was higher than those getting infected.

Published: 03rd May 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The average weekly positivity rate of coronavirus cases was declining in Madhya Pradesh and currently stood at 21.3 per cent, in line with the national figure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He asked officials to pay attention to those districts where the positivity rate (detection per 100 tests) continued to be on the higher side.

He said 'corona curfew' must be made more effective, and a door-to-door survey must be conducted to identify and treat patients.

On May 3, a total of 12,062 cases were reported in the state, and 13,408 people recovered.

The active caseload stands at 85,750, while the recovery and mortality rates are 84.7 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, officials said.

