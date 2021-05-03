STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disband present Election Commission, probe actions of its members: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma

By PTI

NEW DELHIl: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday demanded that the present Election Commission be disbanded and the action of its members probed as it has allegedly betrayed the trust of voters.

He also demanded that a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition and qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and EC's.

The former union minister's remarks came a day after results of assembly elections in five states came out.

Sharma said the recent elections and the conduct of the Election Commission has raised serious concerns.

  "The present Election Commission should be disbanded and actions of its members probed.

The EC has disgraced itself and voters trust betrayed," Sharma said in a statement.

"A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition, qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and EC's and firm guidelines for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the Constitution," he said.

The senior Congress leader charged that the Commission violated its Constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair polls.

  "Blatantly partisan, its actions in Bengal were shocking and condemnable.

There have been instances where it acted as a willing accomplice of the BJP," he alleged.

Sharma said by allowing unrestricted mass rallies, it is guilty of violating COVID protocols and must be made accountable for fuelling the surge and sufferings of our people.

  "Cosmetic restriction for the last phase after the fire had spread, fooled no one but insulted the wisdom of citizens," he said.

A number of political parties including the TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee have pointed fingers at the EC.

The Madras High Court had recently observed that EC officials concerned should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the election process in four states and a Union Territory.

The polls body has moved the Supreme Court against these remarks.

Comments(3)

  • g chandrasekar
    It is heartening to note that Mr Anand Sharma has asked for disbanding of the present election of commission. The original sin of nominating the chief election commissioner and commissioners by central government should no doubt go to the congress. It is time that the appointment of chief election commissioner and commissioners should be left to judicial bodies considering the powers they enjoy in running state governments during election time. Specifically the decision to hold eight phase elections in West Bengal needs to be probed since barring Assam, other states which went to the polls was a one day affairs. So election commission cannot say they were short of para military forces to oversee the exercise.
    1 day ago reply

  • Bir Singh Yadav
    The CEC ( Arora) should be booked under CrPC. Should be tried by a tribunal and given suitable punishment.
    1 day ago reply

  • Bir Singh Yadav
    In one district of West Bengal, there was voting in four different phases !!!. Shameless EC complied and pondered to the smallest and most frivolous demands of the BJP.
    1 day ago reply
