Frightening pictures coming from UP hospitals exposing tall claims of CM Yogi Adityanath: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of remaining in "isolation" and said that the frightening pictures coming from hospitals are exposing the tall claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The BJP government did nothing in past four years and remained in isolation due to which it has put entire state in isolation now. The tall claims of Adityanath is exposed in frightening pictures and videos coming from hospitals daily," Yadav said in a statement here.

He also questioned the work being done by chief minister's 'Team-9', saying that in some cases, entire families are COVID-19 positive and no one is there to take care of them.

The SP leader also alleged that alive people are being declared dead in hospitals.

"There is no proper supply of oxygen and no beds in hospitals. Hundreds of people are dying due to mismanagement and BJP government is responsible both administratively and morally," Yadav said, adding that such irresponsible government is of no use to people.

'Team-9' comprises a nine-member set of ministers and bureaucrats who are tasked with managing the COVID-19 crisis.

It will take policy decisions and ensure their implementation, giving reports directly to the chief minister, a government spokesperson had said.