Jammu and Kashmir government sacks teacher without holding inquiry

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution to terminate the teacher and no inquiry was held. 

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a first, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed a school teacher from service saying it was in the interest of the security of the state.

An order issued by General Administration Department states that “Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Idrees Jan, teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.”

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” reads the order. It further states that accordingly, Lt Governor Sinha dismissed Idrees Jan with immediate effect.

However, the government has not specified any reasons as to why he was dismissed. The dismissal of the teacher has come after the government, on April 21, constituted a Special Task Force (STF) under the chairmanship of additional director-general of police, Criminal Investigation Department to scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution.

