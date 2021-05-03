STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET-PG exams postponed for four months, will free up more qualified doctors for COVID duties: PMO

The notification stated that medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties will be felicitated with 'Prime Minister's Distinguished Covid National Service Samman'.

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

NEET-PG examinations have been deferred for at least four months in view of the surging coronavirus cases in the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday read.

Seeking to augment human resources deployed in fighting the pandemic, the statement mentioned that this move will enable more qualified doctors to be ready to shoulder covid-19 responsibilities.

The notification stated that final year MBBS students can be utilised for teleconsultation and monitoring mild COVID cases under senior supervision.

Medical interns are to be deployed in COVID management duties under the guidance of their faculty, it read.

This will reduce the workload on the existing doctors engaged in COVID duty and boost the efforts of triaging, it said.

It added that B.Sc. or GNM qualified nurses may be utilised in full-time COVID nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

The medical students and professionals to be engaged in COVID related work will be suitably vaccinated, it said.

It also stated that medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties will be felicitated with 'Prime Minister's Distinguished Covid National Service Samman'.

Further, those engaged in COVID duties will receive priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete 100 days in duty.

They will also be covered under the government's insurance scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) will be postponed for at least four months, and the exam will not be held before August 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

