Raipur diary

Free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients in home isolation has been launched in Raipur.

Published: 03rd May 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen on Wheels

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

‘Oxygen on Wheels’ launched in Raipur 

Free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in home isolation has been launched in Raipur. Named ‘Oxygen on Wheels’, the service was inaugurated by CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Along with this, a free ambulance service for COVID patients has been launched by the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

The patients reporting oxygen saturation level lower than the normal will be given the support of an oxygen concentrator at home. The home isolation assistance team will regularly monitor such patients till they recover.  

AIIMS averts six suicide attempts

AIIMS Raipur implemented a series of steps to prevent the suicide tendency among patients suffering Covid-19, cancer and other serious diseases.

These steps involved consistent monitoring of such patients, psychiatric counseling, deputing more staff at their wards, covering windows in wards-washrooms-corridors, removing sharp-edge objects from the reach of patients and encouraging creative activities among the patients.  

These steps have prevented six suicide attempts in the last three months. AIIMS had constituted a 11-member committee to suggest preventive measures to curb the increasing tendency of suicides.

“It’s a very challenging task to prevent suicidal tendencies among patients. We are doing our best. Doctors and staff were imparted training,” said Dr Nitin M Nagarkar

NTPC bolsters safety measures amid Covid

Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases, the NTPC has increased the capacity across all its seven hospitals which are being used for treating coronavirus infected employees.

NTPC Medical Cell is in constant touch with super-speciality hospitals in India and is doing its best to enable admission and care to critical patients amidst the present crisis.

NTPC stations and project sites are extending support on a case- to-case basis and providing airlift on priority for critical cases.  

A 24x7 control room has also been set up to provide all help to the employees, inluding information on testing centres. 

Kruti college turns Covid centre

Within a short span, over 140 Covid-19 patients have been admitted in the KITE college-turned-dedicated centre that is offering free treatment.

To monitor various activities, right from medication to following of Covid protocols, the centre has a team of 10 spirited doctors and 25 trained nurses. Sessions of yoga (see pic), music therapy and indoor games keep the patients psychologically fit and engaged.

“May no one suffer illness and all be at peace—drives our vision for the centre”, said Brijmohan Agarwal, senior BJP MLA. CCTV cameras have also been installed for monitoring the patients. Senior officials of the government are impressed with the centre have assured every possible support.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

