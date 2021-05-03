STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura District Magistrate removed after wedding hall ruckus, court demands video footage

Yadav, who was accompanied by a group of policemen, raided the wedding hall, beat up the elderly priest and shoved the groom before asking the cops to arrest the people gathered there

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Tripura government on Monday removed Tripura West District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav from all his posts pending an enquiry against him or until further orders. Yadav had raided a wedding hall in the state capital Agartala on the night of April 26, manhandling and driving out those gathered there, triggering widespread criticism.

The decision was made a day after he had written to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar requesting to be relieved from the post till the completion of the probe. It was ordered by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Yadav was also holding the posts of Chief Executive Officer and Mission Director of Agartala Smart City Limited and Tripura Jal Board and Commissioner of Tripura Urban Development Authority.

Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government removed the DM respecting his wishes.

After a petition was filed by an Agartala-based advocate, the Tripura High Court on Monday served a notice to the state government ordering it to submit video footage, necessary evidence and other documents in connection with the incident.

That night, Yadav, who was accompanied by a group of policemen, had raided the wedding hall, beat up the elderly priest and shoved the groom before asking the cops to arrest the people there. Thirty-one people were taken into custody by the police before they were released after about two hours.

When a woman protested saying that permission was obtained for the marriage at the hall, the DM had said permission was not granted for marriages beyond 10 pm during the COVID-induced night curfew.

Yadav had earlier apologised for the incident. He stated that he had taken the action considering the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura COVID-19 Coronavirus Agartala
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp