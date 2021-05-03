Tripura District Magistrate removed after wedding hall ruckus, court demands video footage

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Tripura government on Monday removed Tripura West District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav from all his posts pending an enquiry against him or until further orders. Yadav had raided a wedding hall in the state capital Agartala on the night of April 26, manhandling and driving out those gathered there, triggering widespread criticism.

The decision was made a day after he had written to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar requesting to be relieved from the post till the completion of the probe. It was ordered by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Yadav was also holding the posts of Chief Executive Officer and Mission Director of Agartala Smart City Limited and Tripura Jal Board and Commissioner of Tripura Urban Development Authority.

Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government removed the DM respecting his wishes.

After a petition was filed by an Agartala-based advocate, the Tripura High Court on Monday served a notice to the state government ordering it to submit video footage, necessary evidence and other documents in connection with the incident.

That night, Yadav, who was accompanied by a group of policemen, had raided the wedding hall, beat up the elderly priest and shoved the groom before asking the cops to arrest the people there. Thirty-one people were taken into custody by the police before they were released after about two hours.

When a woman protested saying that permission was obtained for the marriage at the hall, the DM had said permission was not granted for marriages beyond 10 pm during the COVID-induced night curfew.

Yadav had earlier apologised for the incident. He stated that he had taken the action considering the spike in COVID-19 cases.