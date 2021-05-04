STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress announces reward to trace 'missing' MP Health Minister amid COVID crisis

Addressing a press conference via video-conference, MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari said nobody knows where is the state's health minister.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday claimed state Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary is "missing" at a time when people are facing various problems due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, and offered a reward of Rs 11,000 to trace him.

"If someone can trace him, the Congress will give a reward of Rs 11,000. What is his contribution to the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic? Zero," the MLA claimed.

However, BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal termed it as a "political gimmick" of the Congress.

"The minister and the entire health department are working in this time of crisis. If Patwari want to meet the minister, he can directly call him," Agrawal told PTI.

Choudhary was recently seen campaigning for the Damoh Assembly bypoll in MP.

