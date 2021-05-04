STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination for people aged above 45 suspended in Ahmedabad

Published: 04th May 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The COVID-19 vaccination for people above the age of 45 was suspended at the civic-run facilities in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to unavailability of vaccines, officials said.

According to a release issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the vaccination was also suspended for frontline and healthcare workers at the urban health centres, community health centres and civic-run hospitals and halls.

The inoculation drive will resume for eligible citizens and workers once the AMC receives fresh vaccine stocks, the civic body said.

The state had started vaccinating people in the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 1.

The AMC said the inoculation process for people in the 18 to 44 age bracket is being carried out as per schedule at designated civic and private schools in Ahmedabad.

In Surat also, the inoculation process using 'Covishield' vaccine for beneficiaries above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers remained suspended on Tuesday, the city civic body said in a release.

The drive will remain suspended on Wednesday as well, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

According to the civic body, the inoculation drive for administering 'Covaxin' to beneficiaries above the age of 45 and 'Covishield' to people in the age group of 18 to 44 was going on across the city as per schedule.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reached 6,07,422 on Monday after 12,820 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 140 deaths and 11,999 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 7,648 and the recovery count is 4,52,275, the official said, pointing out that the daily addition of cases and deaths were on the decline, while the number of people getting discharged was rising.

The state's active caseload is 1,47,499, of which 747 are on ventilator support.

"Ahmedabad reported 4,671 cases, Surat 1,656, Vadodara 936, Jamnagar 712, Bhavnagar 571, Rajkot 524, Gandhinagar 317, and Junagadh 280. Ahmedabad also led in the number of deaths with 26, followed by 16 in Rajkot, 14 in Vadodara and 13 in Surat," the official said.

A release said 1,25,73,211 COVID-19 vaccination doses had been administered so far, with 26,31,820 patients being given the second dose as well.

The number of people covered in the 18-44 segment on Monday was 27,272, it added.

In neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 8,139 with 119 new cases, while the recovery count increased by 226 to touch 6,312.

The UT has seen four deaths from the infection so far and has an active caseload of 1,829, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,07,422, new cases 12,820, death toll 7,648, discharged 4,52,275, active cases 1,47,499, people tested so far - figures not released.

