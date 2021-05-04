STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission should be disbanded, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader accused the Commission of violating its Constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair polls.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With questions being raised over conduct of Election Commission in West Bengal Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Monday has demanded the disbanding of the EC and that a constitution bench of the Supreme Court must decide its composition and qualifying criteria for the appointment of its members. 

He said the recent elections and the conduct of the Election Commission has raised serious concerns.  “The present Election Commission should be disbanded and actions of its members probed. The EC has disgraced itself and voters trust betrayed. A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court should decide on the composition, qualifying criteria for the appointment of CEC and EC’s and firm guidelines for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the Constitution,” he said.

Senior Congress leader accused the Commission of violating its Constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair polls.

“Blatantly partisan, its actions in Bengal were shocking and condemnable. There have been instances where it acted as a willing accomplice of the BJP,” he alleged.

He further said that by allowing unrestricted mass rallies, it is guilty of violating COVID protocols and must be made accountable for fuelling the surge and sufferings of our people.

“Cosmetic restriction for the last phase after the fire had spread, fooled no one but insulted the wisdom of citizens,” he said.

