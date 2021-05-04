STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure civic bodies conform to state government's policies on handling pandemic: Gujarat HC

The direction came after the AMC informed that it has withdrawn the rule that only those patients who are brought by '108' ambulances be admitted to municipal hospitals.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Taking exception to a few decisions of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that civic bodies act in accordance with its policies for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The direction came after the AMC informed that it has withdrawn the rule that only those patients who are brought by '108' ambulances be admitted to municipal hospitals or in the AMC's quota in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

"The state has to take care that none of the (municipal) corporations do their `manmani' (behave arbitrarily). Corporations have to act in accordance with the policy of the state and in conformation with the state, and they cannot act on their own," the court said, hearing a PIL, taken up suo motu (on its own), about the government's handling of the pandemic.

The court had last week directed that hospitals must attend to patients irrespective of whether they arrive in private vehicles or '108' ambulances.

The AMC on Tuesday said its order has been withdrawn, but also maintained that the policy was neither "mischievous" nor "overriding the state."

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the court that this `only 108 ambulances' policy was sound till April 15, but not thereafter when the number of cases started rising fast.

The court asked if he accepted that the state has been failing to supervise the situation and the AMC was behaving like an "undisciplined child."

AMC's lawyer Mihir Joshi said the civic body was working "in tandem " with the state government and it "still believes that a more efficient system is the centralised one" while it abides by the court's orders.

"It is not with a view to go against the state, it was felt necessary in the interest of the common man, and for an efficient administration process," he said.

In its earlier order, the court had said the '108' ambulance facility is a state government scheme, and the corporation is bound to follow whatever guidelines or policy the state government formulates about its use.

The court also refused to accept the AMC's request to allow Ahmedabad residents to return to the city from other states without an RT-PCR test so far as the person is "leaving and returning within 72 hours."

The court said it was not inclined to make an exception for the city residents.

The HC had in a past order said the AMC's press note exempting residents of the city from obtaining RT-PCR negative report before returning from other states was contrary to the state's notification that required anybody entering Gujarat to carry such a report.

The court also highlighted inconsistency in the government's data on the number of RT-PCR test machines available in various districts and the claims made in subsequent affidavits.

AG Trivedi said 72 RT-PCR machines are operating in the state at present.

When the court said it failed to understand how, despite an increase in the number of RT-PCR machines, the number of test results went down from 1,89,902 to 1,37,714 between Apr 23 to May 2, the AG said the test figures are "dynamic," and nobody who seeks a test has been turned away.

"People are being encouraged to take the test. If the number has gone down, it is because the test figure is dynamic," he said.

Government Pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah, however, conceded that there were "some discrepancies with regard to the number (of tests)."

The court directed the state government to submit the exact number.

The Advocate General also informed that 32 PSA plants would be set up at government hospitals for the supply of medical oxygen.

The delivery time for the import of raw material for these plants from Germany and France was two-three months, he said.

The court also directed the government to give information about the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and set up a mechanism for real-time allocation of beds for COVID-19 patients across all hospitals in municipal areas.

It also sought a chart on the distribution of remdesivir injections in the state over the last 15 days, adjourning the hearing till May 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coornavirus COVID-19 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Gujarat High Court
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp