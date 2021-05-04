STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, UK decide to enhance partnership on COVID-19 vaccines

It was already announced that the SII will invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office, creating a large number of jobs.

Published: 04th May 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

The investment is part the of plans for a one-billion pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the UK agreed on Tuesday to "expand and enhance" their existing partnership on vaccines, besides vowing to work together to reform and strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO) and the global health security architecture to strengthen pandemic resilience.

The decision was taken at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

"They agreed to expand and enhance the existing UK-India vaccines partnership, highlighting the successful collaboration between the Oxford University, AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India (SII) on an effective COVID-19 vaccine that is 'developed in UK', 'Made in India' and 'distributed globally'," a joint statement on the Modi-Johnson talks said.

It said the two leaders emphasised that the international community should "learn lessons" and agreed to work together to reform and strengthen the WHO and the global health security architecture to strengthen pandemic resilience.

Both leaders emphasised that global cooperation and solidarity are key to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving sustainable and inclusive recovery.

Joint Secretary in the Europe West division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sandeep Chakravorty told a media briefing that Johnson did inform Modi about the SII investing in the UK and that it will be manufacturing vaccines in that country.

It was already announced that the SII will invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office, creating a large number of jobs.

The investment is part the of plans for a one-billion pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership.

"As the world continues to face severe new waves of COVID-19 infections, both leaders acknowledged the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic globally," the statement said.

It said Modi thanked Johnson for the prompt assistance provided by the UK in the form of critical medical equipment for ameliorating the current situation in India.

"Both leaders emphasised that global cooperation and solidarity are key to fighting the pandemic and achieving sustainable and inclusive recovery," it said.

The statement said Modi and Johnson offered their deepest condolences for the loss of lives and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the pandemic in India, the UK and the rest of the world.

It said the UK also reaffirmed its support for India's permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"In this context, both countries called for the initiation of text-based negotiations with the aim of achieving concrete outcomes within a fixed timeframe. The UK also reiterated its support for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Covid 19 Vaccine UK Covid 19 Vaccine COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • DebaM
    East or west Modi is best
    8 hours ago reply
Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp